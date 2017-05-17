BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares

May 18 (Reuters) - Culture Landmark Investment Ltd :

* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017

* Disposal for an aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately HK$21.5 million

* As a result of disposal group is expected to recognize a gain of about HK$598,838 during year ending 31 march 2018

* As a result of the disposal group expects to generate an aggregate profit of approximately HK$7.1 million