3 months ago
BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
May 17, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Culture Landmark Investment Ltd :

* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017

* Disposal for an aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately HK$21.5 million

* As a result of disposal group is expected to recognize a gain of about HK$598,838 during year ending 31 march 2018

* As a result of the disposal group expects to generate an aggregate profit of approximately HK$7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

