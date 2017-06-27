Israeli mobile firm Partner launches TV service

TEL AVIV, June 27 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, launched a home TV service on Tuesday as part of a plan to generate new income streams in the face of intense competition in the cell phone market. Partner's revenue and profit have plunged in the wake of a 2012 reform that opened up the mobile market to a host of new players and its new TV service follows a similar move by rival Cellcom two years ago.