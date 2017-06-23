BRIEF-Onexim Holdings Limited decreases its stake in RBK to 0.33%
* SAYS ONEXIM HOLDINGS LIMITED DECREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 0.33% FROM 61.58% Source text: http://bit.ly/2sKaSWW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 Culturecom Holdings Ltd
* No dividend was paid or proposed during year ended 31 march 2017
* Fy revenue hk$24.0 million versus hk$27.8 million
* Fy loss for year attributable hk$48.8 million versus loss hk$58.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* SAYS ONEXIM HOLDINGS LIMITED DECREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 0.33% FROM 61.58% Source text: http://bit.ly/2sKaSWW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, June 23 The chief executive of German publisher Axel Springer is confident that internet companies like Facebook, Snapchat and Google will help news providers make more money from their content.