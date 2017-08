May 15 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cumberland pharmaceuticals reports revenue growth of 25% in first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue $9.6 million versus $7.7 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Says for three months ended march 31, 2017, net revenues were $9.6 million, compared to $7.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share attributable to common shareholders $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: