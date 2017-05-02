Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Cummins Inc
* Cummins announces first quarter results; raises outlook for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $2.36
* Q1 revenue $4.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.15 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 4 to 7 percent
* Cummins inc - full year 2017 revenues expected to be up 4 to 7 percent
* Cummins inc - sees fy ebit is projected to be in range of 11.75 to 12.5 percent of sales
* Cummins-Fy forecast excludes impact of new jv with eaton, which will be consolidated within co's financial results, is expected to be operational in q3
* Fy2017 revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.