May 2 Cummins Inc

* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment

* Says expects industry production for heavy-duty trucks in North America to be 195,000 units in 2017, up from its prior forecast of 178,000 units, but still down 3 percent from last year

* Says projecting 10-15 percent growth in off-highway markets in china in 2017, compared to previous guidance of up 5 percent, primarily due to higher demand for construction equipment

* Says its filtration business is not for sale

* Says could acquire some subsystems technologies, such as, battery control and power electronics, as electrified powertrain evolves

* Cummins says already has pilot products running with fully electrified powertrains designed and built by co