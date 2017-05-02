Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Cummins Inc
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment
* Says expects industry production for heavy-duty trucks in North America to be 195,000 units in 2017, up from its prior forecast of 178,000 units, but still down 3 percent from last year
* Says projecting 10-15 percent growth in off-highway markets in china in 2017, compared to previous guidance of up 5 percent, primarily due to higher demand for construction equipment
* Says its filtration business is not for sale
* Says could acquire some subsystems technologies, such as, battery control and power electronics, as electrified powertrain evolves
* Cummins says already has pilot products running with fully electrified powertrains designed and built by co Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.