EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 18 CURASAN AG
* GROSS SALES IN Q1 ROSE BY 15.9 PERCENT TO EUR 1.89 MILLION
* Q1 NET PROFIT IMPROVED BY 8.7 PERCENT TO -0.46 MILLION EUROS
* EBITDA IMPROVED BY 3.4 PERCENT (Q1 2016: -0.45 M EUR), WHILE EBIT REMAINED VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED AT -0.45 MILLION EUROS (Q1 2016: -0.45 M EUROS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings