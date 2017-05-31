BRIEF-Cure Pharmaceutical and CannaKids announce research collaboration with Technion-Israel Institute of Technology

May 31 (Reuters) - Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp

* Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp - Co, CannaKids enter research collaboration with Technion Israel Institute Of Technology on Cancer-fighting cannabinoids

* Cure Pharmaceutical - results of research to predict how to match Cancer subtype with effective cannabis extract in order to optimize treatment efficacy

* Cure Pharmaceutical CEO says expects to uplist to the nasdaq in q1 2018

* Cure Pharmaceutical - companies to research and identify how varying cannabinoid compounds within cannabis strains can affect various Cancer subtypes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: