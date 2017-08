BRIEF-Curetis Q1 net loss of the period widens to 4.4 million euros

May 24 (Reuters) - CURETIS NV:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 347,000 VERSUS EUR 133,000 YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT MARCH 31 EUR 19.3 MILLION

* Q1 GROSS LOSS: EUR 175.7 K (VERSUS. EUR 30.1 K IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2016)

* SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF CE PERFORMANCE EVALUATION STUDY AND LAUNCH OF UNYVERO IAI INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS (IAI) CARTRIDGE

* Q1 NET LOSS OF THE PERIOD: EUR 4.4 MILLION (VERSUS. EUR 3.2 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2016)

* REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE OF AN EXPECTED GLOBAL INSTALLED BASE OF 200 TO 240 UNYVERO ANALYZERS BY YEAR-END 2017