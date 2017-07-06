BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories' Board increase size of board from nine to ten
* Says it will sell 348,807 shares of common stock from July 7 to July 31
* Says offering price is 10,735 won/share, 3.74 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/H4z5ax
* Shire submits investigational new drug application to FDA for gene therapy candidate SHP654 for treatment of Hemophilia A