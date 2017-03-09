BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 9 Curis Inc
* Curis reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $2.4 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Curis inc - company announces $45 million debt transaction with healthcare royalty partners secured with future erivedge(®) royalty
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.