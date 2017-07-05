BRIEF-Datasection says exercise of options
* Says 1,000 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock, from July 1 to July 5
July 5 Curocom Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 37 million shares in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering Co Ltd for 25.91 billion won
* Says it will hold 40.8 percent stake in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering after the transaction
* Says expected transaction date is July 5
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/49typo
* Link mobility and postnord strålfors have signed a letter of intent regarding cooperation on new communications services