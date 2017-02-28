BRIEF-Midea Group interested in investing in Toshiba's semiconductor unit - Nikkei
* Midea Group is interested in investing in Toshiba's semiconductor unit - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2mUNRAw) Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Curro Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue increased by 27 pct from R1.384 billion in 2015 to R1.761 billion in 2016
* FY headline earnings up 69 pct from R100 mln to R169 mln
* FY HEPS up 55 pct from 28.3 cents to 43.9 cents
* No dividend has been declared for year under review
* Curro plans to invest up to R1.8 billion in capex in 2017
* Curro remains optimistic about growth prospects for education sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Midea Group is interested in investing in Toshiba's semiconductor unit - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2mUNRAw) Further company coverage:
PARIS/ORLEANS France's Francois Fillon sought to put his presidential campaign back on track on Tuesday after a rebellion against his candidacy fizzled out, but the reluctance of key allies highlighted the difficulties he faces in rallying his camp behind him.
WASHINGTON The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee said on Tuesday he had seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump's allegation he was wiretapped by then-President Barack Obama during the 2016 presidential campaign.