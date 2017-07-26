FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 minutes ago
BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Q2 earnings per share $1.13
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 2 minutes ago

BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Q2 earnings per share $1.13

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp

* Curtiss-Wright reports second quarter 2017 financial results; raises full-year sales and eps guidance; declares 15% increase in quarterly dividend

* Q2 sales $568 million versus i/b/e/s view $546.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new orders of $548 million, up 5%

* Qtrly backlog of $2.1 billion increased 7% from december 31, 2016

* Increasing sales guidance by $20 million to new range of $2.19 to $2.23 billion for fy

* Increasing eps guidance by $0.05 to new range of $4.45 to $4.55 for fy

* Increasing quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.15 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.48, revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

