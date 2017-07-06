MOVES-UniCredit names De Metz, Barisaac trade finance co-heads
LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - UniCredit has appointed Adeline de Metz and Raphael Barisaac as global co-heads of trade finance in its corporate and investment bank.
July 6 CUSTODIA HOLDING AG:
* IS CONSIDERING SELLING ITS PROPERTY, MAXIMILIANSTRAßE 30 / 30A, MUNICH
* IN CASE OF SALE OF PROPERTY SEES POSITIVE IMPACT ON ANNUAL REAULT OF C. EUR 85-95 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, July 6 EU antitrust regulators accused German drugmaker Merck KGaA, General Electric and Japan's Canon of providing misleading information during their merger deals, as regulators stepped up their crackdown on such practices.