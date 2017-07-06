July 6 CUSTODIA HOLDING AG:

* IS CONSIDERING SELLING ITS PROPERTY, MAXIMILIANSTRAßE 30 / 30A, MUNICH

* IN CASE OF SALE OF PROPERTY SEES POSITIVE IMPACT ON ANNUAL REAULT OF C. EUR 85-95 MILLION