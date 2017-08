March 27 (Reuters) - Custodian And Allied Plc:

* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 38.55 billion naira versus 29.79 billion naira year ago

* FY profit before tax 7.39 billion naira versus 5.73 billion naira year ago

* Proposes final dvidend of 18 kobo per share, to be paid on May 3, 2017