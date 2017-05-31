FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp says has received two unsolicited all-cash proposals over past few weeks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp says has received two unsolicited all-cash proposals over past few weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc:

* Says over past few weeks, Customers has also received two unsolicited all-cash proposals

* Board believes new proposals could be considered superior to Flagship proposal

* "Now considering restructuring" BankMobile transaction "as a tax free spin-off of BankMobile to Customers Bancorp shareholders"

* Restructuring of transaction "would be followed by an all-stock acquisition of BankMobile by a well capitalized Flagship Community Bank"

* Flagship Community Bank was unable to raise all required capital needed to complete acquisition that was agreed with co in mid-Feb Source text: (bit.ly/2qG3byi) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.