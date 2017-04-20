FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cutera announces preliminary financial results for Q1 2017 and planned management change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Cutera Inc

* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first quarter of 2017 and planned management change

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $29 million

* Cutera Inc - Reaffirm that loss per share is expected to be on favorable side of previously provided EPS guidance of $0.06- $0.08 for Q1

* Cutera Inc - Additionally, company announced that executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, Ronald J. Santilli, will depart company

* Cutera - Santilli to remain in his current role and will assist with an orderly transition for up to three months following appointment of a successor

* Cutera Inc - Company has initiated a search to identify a replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

