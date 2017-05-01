FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cutera qtrly loss per share $0.07
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cutera qtrly loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Cutera Inc:

* Cutera reports first quarter 2017 financial performance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.50

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share about $0.03

* Cutera Inc - company expects revenue of approximately $32.0 million in Q2 of 2017

* Cutera inc - company expects revenue of approximately $140.0 million for full-year of 2017

* Cutera inc - to repurchase sufficient shares to maintain fully diluted share count at approximately 14.0 million during 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $32.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue $29.3 million versus $22.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

