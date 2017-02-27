BRIEF-Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation
* Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation
Feb 28 CV Check Ltd :
* Reiterates $11 million to $12 million FY17 guidance and cash flow breakeven in December 2017 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation
* Qtrly total revenue was $27.6 million, up 13% year-over-year
* Expects 2017 operational EBITDA of $130 million to $145 million