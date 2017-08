March 6 (Reuters) - CVB Financial Corp:

* CVB Financial Corp announces receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals for acquisition of Valley Commerce Bancorp and Valley Business Bank

* Says over 80% of valley's outstanding shares voted in person or by proxy with 99.22% of shares voted in favor of merger

* Merger is expected to close on or about march 10, 2017