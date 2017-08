Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cvc Ltd:

* Expected to announce a headline net profit after tax for half year ended december 31, 2016 of approximately $17.0 million

* Announces to pay an interim fully franked dividend for half year ended 31 december 2016 of 5 cents per share

* Appointment of John Read as chairman of company with effect from 20 february 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: