4 months ago
BRIEF-CVR Energy Q1 earnings per share
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CVR Energy Q1 earnings per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - CVR Energy Inc:

* CVR Energy reports 2017 first quarter results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 sales $1.507 billion versus $905.5 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share

* Q1 2017 throughputs of crude oil and all other feedstocks and blendstocks totaled 228,612 bpd versus 195,859 bpd

* Refining margin adjusted for FIFO impact per crude oil throughput barrel was $11.54 in 2017 q1, versus $7.19 during same period in 2016

* CVR Energy Inc-direct operating exp, including major scheduled turnaround exp, per crude oil throughput barrel, for Q1 2017 were $5.29 versus $7.02 in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

