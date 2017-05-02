May 2 Cvs Health Corp
* In presentation - already have some PBM contract wins for
’18
* In presentation - disappointed to lose FEP specialty
pharmacy contract, expect 2017 revenues of about $2.8 billion
from contract
* On conf call- have net new PBM business of about $5.4
billion
* Generated $3.1 billion of free cash in Q1, which is
unusually high due in large part to timing of receipt of a
medicare part D payment
* Exec- "looking at more buy and operate opportunities where
we can go into a marketplace with a small scale player who
serves a great set of customers we don't have any CVS nearby"
