May 2 CVS Health Corp:
* CVS Health reports first quarter results; confirms 2017
eps guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.92 from continuing
operations
* Q1 revenue $44.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $44.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.33
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93
* Says front store same store sales declined 4.9pct in three
months ended March 31, 2017
* Says company confirmed its previous EPS and cash flow
guidance for full year and provided guidance for q2 of 2017
* CVS Health - Q1 front store sales negatively impacted by
softer customer traffic and efforts to rationalize promotional
strategies, partially offset by increase in basket size
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales decreased 4.7pct
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales negatively impacted by
approximately 480 basis points due to recent generic
introductions
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $44.20
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $184.25
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
