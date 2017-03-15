FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CVS Health says caremark clients saw prescription drug trend drop to avg. of 3.2 pct in 2016
March 15, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CVS Health says caremark clients saw prescription drug trend drop to avg. of 3.2 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Cvs Health Corp:

* CVS Health PBM clients achieved lowest prescription drug trend in four years, despite rising drug prices

* CVS Health - CVS caremark clients saw their prescription drug trend drop to an average of 3.2 percent in 2016 compared to 5.0 percent in 2015

* CVS Health Corp- unmanaged drug trend for 2016 was 11.0 percent, driven primarily by price inflation for branded specialty and traditional drugs

* Out-Of-Pocket costs for members also dropped 3.0 percent in 2016 compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

