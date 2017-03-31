BRIEF-CVS says specialty pharmacy services contract for Blue Cross, Blue Shield Federal Employee Program will terminate at end of 2017

March 31 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health -confirmed that contract to provide specialty pharmacy services for Blue Cross, Blue Shield Federal Employee Program will terminate at end of 2017

* CVS Health Corp - given contract expires at year end, the loss of contract does not affect the company’s 2017 financial results

* CVS Health Corp - loss of specialty pharmacy contract, is not expected to have a material impact on the company's operating profit in 2018