5 months ago
March 31, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CVS says specialty pharmacy services contract for Blue Cross, Blue Shield Federal Employee Program will terminate at end of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health -confirmed that contract to provide specialty pharmacy services for Blue Cross, Blue Shield Federal Employee Program will terminate at end of 2017

* CVS Health Corp - given contract expires at year end, the loss of contract does not affect the company’s 2017 financial results

* CVS Health Corp - loss of specialty pharmacy contract, is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s operating profit in 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nDmNmP) Further company coverage:

