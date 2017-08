June 5 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* CVT-301 phase 3 data showed significantly improved motor function during off periods in Parkinson’s disease

* Multiple secondary endpoints were supportive of primary endpoint result

* Acorda plans to file new drug application (NDA) in U.S. by end of Q2 2017

* CVT-301 phase 3 span-PD study met primary endpoint