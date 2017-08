June 2 (Reuters) - Communications Workers Of America:

* CWA reaches tentative agreement with AT&T West and DIRECTV West covering 17,000 workers‍​

* 4-year settlement provides for pay raises, retirement benefits, continued affordable healthcare and other improvements Source text: (bit.ly/2rOHLUx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)