June 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank:

* cwb reports strong second quarter financial performance

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted cash earnings per share C$0.59

* Q2 revenue C$173 million

* Canadian Western Bank - ‍expect increase in both mortgage application volumes and broker deposit pricing to be temporary​