3 months ago
May 4, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services initiates review of strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Cwc Energy Services Corp

* Cwc energy services corp. Initiates review of strategic alternatives

* Cwc energy services- co has not established definitive timeline to complete its review, no decision on any particular alternative has been reached at this time

* Cwc energy services corp- special committee of company's board of directors has been established to oversee review of strategic alternatives

* Cwc energy-in light of improving oilfield activity, "opportunities" for consolidation, co initiated process to review strategic alternatives

* Cwc energy services corp - retained gmp firstenergy and cibc world markets inc. As its financial advisors

* Cwc energy services corp - strategic alternatives process has not been initiated as a result of receiving any transaction proposal

* Cwc-Strategic alternatives may include merger, combination, partnership, jv, sale of company or a portion of its assets among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

