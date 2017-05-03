DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 19
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 3 Cwc Energy Services Corp
* Cwc energy services corp. Announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 65 percent to c$32.5 million
* Drilling rig utilization of 66% in q1 2017
* service rig utilization of 56% in q1 2017
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company