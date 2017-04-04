FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - CWC Energy Services Corp

* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan

* CWC Energy Services Corp - Anticipated that bid will commence on April 7, 2017 and will terminate on April 6, 2018

* CWC Energy Services Corp - Renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation a maximum of 19.7 million common shares

* CWC Energy Services Corp - Bid replaces company's current normal course issuer bid which will be terminated immediately prior to commencement of bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.