April 25 (Reuters) - Cyberoptics Corp:

* Cyberoptics reports first quarter operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Sees q2 sales $16 million to $19 million

* Cyberoptics Corp - majority of our q1-end backlog of $10.9 million is expected to ship in q2

* Cyberoptics Corp qtrly revenue $11.9 million versus $19.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: