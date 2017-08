Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cyberoptics Corp:

* Cyberoptics reports strong fourth quarter year-over-year operating results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 sales rose 18 percent to $13.5 million

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $11.5 million to $12.5 million

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $16 million to $19 million

* Cyberoptics Corp says quarter-end backlog of $10.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: