BRIEF-CYBG reports higher first-half profit

May 16 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc:

* Underlying profit before tax up 15 percent

* Net interest margin stable at 226bps

* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016

* Common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of 12.5 percent

* HY statutory profit before tax 46 mln stg, after deduction of restructuring and charges for legacy conduct matters

* HY net interest income 411 million stg versus 400 million stg year ago

* HY mortgage growth of 5 pct annualised was ahead of market - mortgage balances increased to 22.4 bln stg

* HY core sme book growth 3 pct annualised - over 1 bln stg of new loans and facilities granted

* On track to deliver planned underlying costs of 690 mln stg-700 mln stg

* Sees FY momentum in customer lending to deliver mid single digit pct growth

* Continuing to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to FY2017

* Sees FY CET1 ratio comfortably within target range (12-13 pct)

* Sees strong and stable NIM for FY