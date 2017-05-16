BRIEF-CYBG reports higher first-half profit

May 16 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc:
* Underlying profit before tax up 15 percent
* Net interest margin stable at 226bps
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
* Common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of 12.5 percent
* HY statutory profit before tax 46 mln stg, after deduction of restructuring and charges for legacy conduct matters
* HY net interest income 411 million stg versus 400 million stg year ago
* HY mortgage growth of 5 pct annualised was ahead of market - mortgage balances increased to 22.4 bln stg
* HY core sme book growth 3 pct annualised - over 1 bln stg of new loans and facilities granted
* On track to deliver planned underlying costs of 690 mln stg-700 mln stg
* Sees FY momentum in customer lending to deliver mid single digit pct growth
* Continuing to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to FY2017
* Sees FY CET1 ratio comfortably within target range (12-13 pct)
* Sees strong and stable NIM for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)