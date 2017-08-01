FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-CYBG says on track to deliver guidance for FY2017
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
Venezuela
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Business
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
Politics
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-CYBG says on track to deliver guidance for FY2017

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc

* Trading in three months to 30 june 2017 has been in line with its expectations

* Solid mortgage growth of 5.8% (annualised) for nine months to 30 june

* Nim increased to 2.29% (annualised) in nine months to 30 june

* Management now expect underlying operating costs for full year to be below £680 million

* Cybg plc - remain on track to deliver guidance for fy2017

* Cet1 ratio of 12.4% at 30 june compared to 12.5% at 31 march

* Cybg plc - now expect underlying operating expenses for fy17 to be below £680 million

* Cybg plc - continue to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to fy17

* Unsecured personal lending balances grew 3.1% (annualised) in nine months to june to £1.2 billion

* Continue to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.