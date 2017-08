April 4 (Reuters) - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cyclacel presents identification of sensitive target indications and synergistic drug combinations for novel plk1 inhibitor cyc140

* Cyclacel -study concluded cyc140 is a selective plk1 inhibitor which preferentially induces growth inhibition and cell death in malignant versus non-malignant cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: