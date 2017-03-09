March 9 Cycliq Group Ltd-
* Cycliq group ltd to change australian product distribution
and marketing model
* Ended its Australian exclusive distribution agreement with
Fe Sports effective immediately
* Change to an in-house model is forecast to result in
higher unit sales and gross margins being achieved by co
* Company is internalising distribution and marketing of
current and future products in australia
* "Board is continuing its global distribution and marketing
review for other geographic regions"
