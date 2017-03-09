March 9 Cycliq Group Ltd-

* Cycliq group ltd to change australian product distribution and marketing model

* Ended its Australian exclusive distribution agreement with Fe Sports effective immediately

* Change to an in-house model is forecast to result in higher unit sales and gross margins being achieved by co

* Company is internalising distribution and marketing of current and future products in australia

* "Board is continuing its global distribution and marketing review for other geographic regions"