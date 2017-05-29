FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cyfrowy says tax office demands it pay over PLN 40 mln in due tax
May 29, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Cyfrowy says tax office demands it pay over PLN 40 mln in due tax

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.:

* Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat says it has received decision from Polish tax office that it owes 40.6 million zlotys ($10.86 million) in unpaid income tax for the year 2011 plus accrued penalty

* Cyfrowy Polsat says the tax office decision is neither final nor enforceable. "The Company will appeal against the decision of the Tax Office to the head of the Treasury Administration Chamber in Warsaw," Cyfrowy says

* Cyfrowy Polsat says it does not intend to create any provisions encumbering its financial results for now

* Cyfrowy Polsat says tax office contested the company's right to charge into tax deductibleexpenses certain expenditures incurred in 2011

* "The decision was issued in spite of the Company having presented a number of arguments stipulating that the findings of the Tax Office were incorrect and had no legal basis," Cyfrowy Polsat says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7370 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

