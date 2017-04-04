BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system

April 4 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd

* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project

* Says NGBOSS project aims to improve user experience for Netlink Trust's customers

* Says AMDOCS will assume role of solution provider and will act as prime system integrator of third party software and hardware

* Says ongoing maintenance and support of GIS subsystem/component will be provided by Cyient