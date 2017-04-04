FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd

* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project

* Says NGBOSS project aims to improve user experience for Netlink Trust's customers

* Says AMDOCS will assume role of solution provider and will act as prime system integrator of third party software and hardware

* Says ongoing maintenance and support of GIS subsystem/component will be provided by Cyient Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

