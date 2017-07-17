FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CymaBay announces positive interim results from low-dose phase 2 study of seladelpar
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 12:02 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-CymaBay announces positive interim results from low-dose phase 2 study of seladelpar

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Cymabay Therapeutics Inc:

* CymaBay announces positive interim results from its ongoing low-dose phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says strong reduction in alkaline phosphatase of 39pct (5 mg) and 45pct (10 mg) at week 12

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says FDA agrees to extend dosing of 5 mg and 10 mg beyond six months

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says potential for superior efficacy and better tolerability than existing second-line therapy in study

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says in study there were no serious adverse events and no safety transaminase signal was observed at either dose

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says fda has agreed to allow continuation of seladelpar treatment beyond six months for 5 mg and 10 mg doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

