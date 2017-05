April 27 Cypress Semiconductor Corp-

* Cypress reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $531.9 million

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp qtrly gaap diluted loss per share $0.14

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp qtrly non-gaap diluted eps $ 0.13

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 2017 revenue $530 million to $560 million

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 of 2017 non-gaap diluted eps $0.14 to $0.18

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 2017 diluted loss per share $0.13 to $0.09

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 2017 gaap margin 38.5% to 39.5%

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 2017 non-gaap margin 40.0% to 41.0%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $534.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $534.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $511.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S