Feb 17 Cypress Semiconductor Corp
* Confirmed ex-CEO T.J. Rodgers filed lawsuit demanding
books of co, submitted nominations for 2 candidates for board
election
* Says nominating and corporate governance committee met
with and evaluated Rodgers' nominees
* Says offered to expand board from seven to eight directors
and appoint Daniel Mccranie as a director of company
* Board has approved amendment to bylaws to adopt a majority
vote standard for election of directors in uncontested elections
* Board has approved amendment to bylaws to adopt plurality
vote standard for election of directors in contested elections
* Board approved amendment to bylaws to implement proxy
access, subject to stockholder approval of proposal to eliminate
cumulative voting
* Rodgers rejected proposal to expand board from seven to
eight directors, appoint mccranie as director
* Board determined it's not in best interest of
stockholders to add Rodgers' nominees under terms Rogers' terms,
has rejected his demands
