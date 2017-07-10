BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 Cypress Semiconductor Corp:
* Cypress semiconductor corp says on july 6, 2017, wilbert van den hoek resigned from his position as director of co
* Cypress semiconductor - van den hoek resigned due to "disagreement" with co's board regarding co's cooperation and settlement agreement with t.j. Rodgers
* Board, excluding van den hoek, "unanimously supports" company's entry into agreement with t.j. Rodgers Source text (bit.ly/2t71UBH) Further company coverage:
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.