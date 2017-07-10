July 10 Cypress Semiconductor Corp:

* Cypress semiconductor corp says on july 6, 2017, wilbert van den hoek resigned from his position as director of co

* Cypress semiconductor - van den hoek resigned due to "disagreement" with co's board regarding co's cooperation and settlement agreement with t.j. Rodgers

* Board, excluding van den hoek, "unanimously supports" company's entry into agreement with t.j. Rodgers Source text (bit.ly/2t71UBH) Further company coverage: