FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cyren announces strategic investment from Warburg Pincus Funds
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
Commentary
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 6, 2017 / 11:09 PM / in 12 minutes

BRIEF-Cyren announces strategic investment from Warburg Pincus Funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cyren Ltd:

* Cyren announces strategic investment from warburg pincus funds

* Cyren Ltd - ‍warburg Pincus Funds to commence tender offer​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍as a result of investment, warburg pincus owns about 21.3pct of co’s outstanding shares

* Cyren - ‍an entity controlled by funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus acquired from co about 10.6 million shares for $1.85 per share​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍warburg Pincus will offer to purchase up to about 31.5 million shares at $2.50 per share in cash​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍warburg Pincus announced intention to commence special tender offer to increase ownership in co, up to maximum of 75pct of cyren’s shares​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍in connection with private placement, Warburg Pincus will be entitled to designate two directors to Cyren’s board​

* Cyren- board resolved to recommend in favor of shareholders tendering shares in offer, subject to terms of purchase deal between co,Warburg Pincus​

* Cyren Ltd - ‍warburg Pincus will also have opportunity to nominate additional board members to Cyren’s board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.