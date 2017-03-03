FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cyrusone announces pricing of private offering of $500 million senior notes
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cyrusone announces pricing of private offering of $500 million senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Cyrusone Inc

* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes

* Cyrusone inc- pricing of previously announced private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2024

* Cyrusone inc - 2024 notes will mature on march 15, 2024 and 2027 notes will mature on march 15, 2027

* Cyrusone -pricing of previously announced private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2027 by its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

