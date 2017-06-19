June 19 Cyrusone Inc
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0
billion
* Cyrusone -amendment increased size of term loan maturing
in january 2022 from $300 million to $650 million and expanded
revolving credit facility by $100 million to $1.1 billion
* Cyrusone inc says proceeds from $350 million term loan
increase were used to pay down borrowings under revolving credit
facility
* Cyrusone inc - existing $250 million term loan maturing in
september 2021 remains unchanged
* Cyrusone inc - agreement contains an accordion feature
that allows company to obtain up to $300 million in additional
revolving or term loan commitments
* Cyrusone inc - operating partnership, cyrusone lp, has
entered into an amendment to its senior unsecured credit
agreement
* Cyrusone inc - amendment to its senior unsecured credit
agreement that increases total size of facility by $450 million
to $2.0 billion
