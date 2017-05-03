WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 CyrusOne Inc
* CyrusOne reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.72
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million
* Backlog of $44 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of end of q1
* Sees total revenue in the range of $666 million - $681 million for FY 2017
* Sees FY normalized FFO per diluted common share between $2.95 - $3.05
* Sees FY capital expenditures $600 - 650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.