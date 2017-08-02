BRIEF-Cytokinetics announces positive results from phase 2 trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil

1 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:
* Cytokinetics announces positive results from phase 2 clinical trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Japanese patients with heart failure
* Cytokinetics inc - company is eligible to earn $10 million milestone payment from amgen upon first patient dosing in Japan in phase 3 outcomes trial
* Cytokinetics inc - phase 2 clinical trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Japanese patients with heart failure has met its pharmacokinetic primary endpoint
* Cytokinetics inc - phase 2 clinical trial demonstrated statistically significant improvements in systolic ejection time (set), a secondary endpoint
* Cytokinetics inc - cytokinetics is eligible to earn a $10 million milestone payment from amgen upon first dosing of a patient in Japan in Galactic-Hf